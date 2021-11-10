Left Menu

India reports 11,466 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India reported 11,466 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 10:01 IST
India reports 11,466 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 11,466 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The country's active caseload stands at 1,39,683, which is the lowest in 264 days and it accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases. It is currently at 0.41 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.25 per cent and it is the highest since March 2020 the beginning of the pandemic. The country has also conducted over 61.85 crore COVID-19 tests.

Meanwhile, 109.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
4
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021