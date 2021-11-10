Dalai Lama says prefers to stay in India since Taiwan-China relations 'delicate'
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-11-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 10:09 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, when asked on Wednesday in an online news conference about visiting Taiwan, said he prefers to stay in India since relations between Taiwan and mainland China are "quite delicate."
He also said he has no particular plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Vice Premier Liu He speaks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks catch Wall St cheer but China caps gains
China's Vice Premier Liu He speaks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen
China's Vice Premier Liu He speaks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen
U.S. Treasury's Yellen raised 'issues of concern' with Chinese Vice Premier Liu -statement