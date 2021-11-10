Jeweller shot at by motorcycle-borne men in UP

A jeweller was shot at and injured by two motorcycle-borne men in the Khatoli police station area here, police said on Wednesday.

Hans Kumar was rushed to a hospital and he is recovering, they said, adding that the assailants were wearing helmets and they fled soon after firing at Kumar on Tuesday.

Police said the motive behind the firing is not yet known and that they have launched a hunt to nab the two.

