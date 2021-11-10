Three held for possessing drugs worth Rs 35 lakhs in Delhi

Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested three people for allegedly possessing marijuana worth Rs 35 lakhs. As per information shared by police on Wednesday, 1,873 grams of marijuana was seized from the accused.

The police further informed that the accused ordered the drugs on the darknet and made payment through bitcoin. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)