Ethiopian authorities detain more than 70 U.N. drivers - U.N. email
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 10-11-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 12:58 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
Ethiopian authorities have detained more than 70 drivers working with the United Nations, an internal U.N. email seen by Reuters on Wednesday said.
The ethnicity of the drivers was not clear. The state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Sunday it had received many reports of arrests of Tigrayans in the capital.
Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu and foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Dina Mufti did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
