BJP MP Parvesh Verma invites people to join Chhath Puja celebrations at Yamuna Ghat

Updated: 10-11-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 13:17 IST
Representative Image
Insisting on celebrating Chhath Puja at Yamuna Ghat near the ITO, Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma reached there on Wednesday and invited people to participate in the celebrations.

Verma said he will stay put there till Chhath Puja celebrations peacefully start by the evening.

The BJP MP hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he was not concerned about the rituals of Purvanchali people.

''The Kejriwal government is not allowing us to celebrate Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna. I am appealing to all the mothers and sisters to come here and celebrate Chhath and we will provide them security,'' Verma said.

''It is incomprehensible to me why people are being stopped from celebrating Chhath there even though they are following all Covid protocols,'' Verma told mediapersons.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) in its order on September 30 had prohibited Chhath Puja celebrations at public places, including Yamuna banks. However, after protests against Chhath ban by the BJP, the DDMA in its order on October 29 allowed Chhath celebrations at ''designated sites'' barring the banks of the Yamuna.

It has directed administrative and police officials to ensure strict compliance of all its Covid-related orders.

Verma, who is a West Delhi parliamentarian, accompanied by BJP workers and members of the 'Purvanchali' community, had attended a 'puja' and began preparations for the festival that started on Monday.

