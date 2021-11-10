1 arrested with pangolin in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri
PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 10-11-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 13:18 IST
- Country:
- India
A man was arrested with a pangolin in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, forest officials said on Wednesday.
The arrest was made from Jhajangi area in Mainaguri on Tuesday, they said.
Forest officials got in touch with the traffickers posing as buyers, and when two smugglers arrived to sell the adult male pangolin, one of them was arrested.
The gang is involved in smuggling pangolin to Mumbai from the Dooars region, forest officials said.
A hunt is on to nab the others involved in pangolin trafficking, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jhajangi
- Mumbai
- Dooars
- West Bengal's
- Jalpaiguri
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai lawyer seeks FIR against NCB's Sameer Wankhede, 4 others on extortion charges
Nawab Malik shares letter, demands probe against NCB official probing Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case
NCB-Mumbai zone director Wankhede visits Delhi headquarters
NCB Mumbai director Wankhede visits Delhi headquarters
Maharashtra govt allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains