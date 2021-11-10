Left Menu

Union Council of Ministers to hold a meeting today evening: Sources

Union Council of Ministers will hold a meeting on Wednesday evening, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 13:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As per sources, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are the special invitees at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Winter Session of Parliament is likely to commence from November 29 and continue till December 23, according to sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

