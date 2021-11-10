Army orders inquiry into alleged harassment of serving woman officer
It is reiterated that the Army practices zero tolerance towards violation of established guidelines wherein all such allegations are promptly investigated and taken to a logical conclusion, the source said.
- Country:
- India
A case of alleged harassment of a serving woman officer of the Indian Army has been reported in one of the military stations in Punjab on Tuesday and an inquiry has been ordered into it, people familiar with the development said Sources in the South Western Command of the Army said on Wednesday that investigation into the case as per due procedure is in progress. ''A case of alleged harassment of a serving women officer has been reported in one of the military stations in Punjab,'' a source said.
''Investigations as per due procedure mandated by guidelines listed in various laws enacted by the Parliament as well as the Supreme Court to prevent sexual harassment of women soldiers are in progress,'' it said. The sources said the Indian Army is committed to providing a safe and secure working environment to all ranks. ''It is reiterated that the Army practices zero tolerance towards violation of established guidelines wherein all such allegations are promptly investigated and taken to a logical conclusion,'' the source said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
- Army
- Punjab
- South Western Command of Army
- Indian Army
- Supreme Court
ALSO READ
Police busts gang responsible for 100 snatching cases in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab govt transfers eight IPS, PPS officers
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to address press conference tomorrow
Himachal CM condoles demise of Army officer killed in road mishap
Germany's newly elected parliament to convene for first time