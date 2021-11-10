Karnataka Governor calls on Rajnath Singh in Delhi
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.
"The Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot calling on Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi," tweeted the office of the Defence Minister of India.
Earlier in the day, Singh addressed the top brass of the Indian Air Force (IAF) during their commanders' conference to discuss the security situation along the northern and western borders of the country. (ANI)
