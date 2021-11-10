Left Menu

Kerala court remands 2 Maoists to judicial custody

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 10-11-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 14:39 IST
Kerala court remands 2 Maoists to judicial custody
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Thalassery on Wednesday sent to judicial custody two Maoists arrested by the Kerala Anti-Terror Squad on November 9.

Underground Maoist cadres BG Krishna Murthy and Savithri, who have several cases against them in various police stations of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, were apprehended by the ATS from Madhur in Karnataka in the early hours on Tuesday.

A day after their arrest, the ultras were produced before the District Sessions Court, Thalassery under tight security.

Both Murthy and Savithri, who face charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act including spreading Maoist ideology, possession of weapons, weapons training, and unlawful assembly with an intention to launch armed agitation, were sent to judicial remand till December 9.

They will be sent to Viyyur Central jail in Thrissur district, official sources said.

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
4
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021