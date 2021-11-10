Kerala court remands 2 Maoists to judicial custody
A court in Thalassery on Wednesday sent to judicial custody two Maoists arrested by the Kerala Anti-Terror Squad on November 9.
Underground Maoist cadres BG Krishna Murthy and Savithri, who have several cases against them in various police stations of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, were apprehended by the ATS from Madhur in Karnataka in the early hours on Tuesday.
A day after their arrest, the ultras were produced before the District Sessions Court, Thalassery under tight security.
Both Murthy and Savithri, who face charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act including spreading Maoist ideology, possession of weapons, weapons training, and unlawful assembly with an intention to launch armed agitation, were sent to judicial remand till December 9.
They will be sent to Viyyur Central jail in Thrissur district, official sources said.
