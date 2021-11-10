Left Menu

Top security officials of 7 countries call on PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 14:49 IST
Top security officials of 7 countries call on PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Top security officials of Russia, Iran, and five central Asian countries jointly called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday after attending a dialogue hosted by India to firm up a collective approach to deal with security challenges following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also joined the security officials in their meeting with the prime minister, officials said.

It is learned that Modi was apprised about the discussions at the 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan' by the security officials.

India hosted the dialogue to firm up a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting increasing threats of terrorism, radicalization, and drug trafficking following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

The central Asian countries that attended the dialogue are Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

In the dialogue, the security czars flagged concerns over the possible rise of terrorist activities from the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and called for a collective approach to deal with the challenge. In his opening remarks at the India-hosted Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, Doval said the recent developments in that country have important implications not only for Afghan people but also for the region.

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
4
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021