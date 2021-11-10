Motorcycle-borne men assault bank mitra, flee with Rs 2 lakh cash

Motorcycle-borne men on Wednesday assaulted a bank mitra near Chidora village here and fled with Rs 2 lakh cash, police said.

Deepak Kumar, a bank mitra with Gramin Bank, was going to deposit the cash when the miscreants intercepted him. They hit him on the head with lathis and fled with the cash, local Khatoli police station SHO Dharmendra Singh said.

The police have launched a search for the accused, he said.

Bank mitras act as agents between a bank and people in facilitating banking-related services, especially in remote areas of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)