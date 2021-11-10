Left Menu

Motorcycle-borne men assault bank mitra, flee with Rs 2 lakh cash

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-11-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 14:49 IST
Motorcycle-borne men assault bank mitra, flee with Rs 2 lakh cash
  • Country:
  • India

Motorcycle-borne men on Wednesday assaulted a bank mitra near Chidora village here and fled with Rs 2 lakh cash, police said.

Deepak Kumar, a bank mitra with Gramin Bank, was going to deposit the cash when the miscreants intercepted him. They hit him on the head with lathis and fled with the cash, local Khatoli police station SHO Dharmendra Singh said.

The police have launched a search for the accused, he said.

Bank mitras act as agents between a bank and people in facilitating banking-related services, especially in remote areas of the country.

