BRIEF-EMA Starts Evaluating Application To Extend Use Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine To Children Aged 6-11

European Medicines Agency: * EMA STARTS EVALUATING USE OF COVID-19 VACCINE SPIKEVAX IN CHILDREN AGED 6 TO 11

* EMA SAYS HAS STARTED EVALUATING AN APPLICATION TO EXTEND USE OF MODERNA'S COVID-19 VACCINE, SPIKEVAX, TO CHILDREN AGED 6 TO 11. * EMA SAYS CHMP'S OPINION WILL BE FORWARDED TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION, WHICH WILL ISSUE A FINAL DECISION.

* EMA: CURRENT TIMELINE FOR EVALUATION FORESEES AN OPINION IN APPROXIMATELY 2 MONTHS Further company coverage:

