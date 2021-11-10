Left Menu

AAP govt banned Chhath celebrations on Yamuna banks to cover up its failure to clean river: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:19 IST
AAP govt banned Chhath celebrations on Yamuna banks to cover up its failure to clean river: BJP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday mounted a fresh attack on the Kejriwal government accusing it of banning Chhath celebrations on the Yamuna riverbanks to cover up its failure to clean the river.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta claimed that Yamuna picked up 80 per cent of its pollutants from industrial discharge and sewage in its 22-km passage through the city.

''Arvind Kejriwal ji, you banned Chhath at Yamuna banks to cover up failure of your government to clean the river,'' Gupta said at a press conference.

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also slammed the AAP government over heavy pollution in the Yamuna.

''Instead of preventing flow of drains such as Najafgarh nullah, the Kejriwal government is stopping people from celebrating Chhath at the banks of the river. The Supreme court should take note of the situation and the Kejriwal government should be treated like a criminal for playing with health of the people,'' Tiwari said at the press conference.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had in an order on September 30 prohibited Chhath at public places, including the Yamuna banks. However, after protests against the ban by the BJP, the DDMA in its order on October 29 allowed Chhath celebrations at ''designated sites'' barring the banks of the Yamuna.

It has directed administrative and police officials to ensure strict compliance with all its COVID-19-related orders.

The festival of Chhath, popular among Purvanchali inhabitants of the national capital, will be celebrated with paying of obeisance ('arghya') to the setting Sun on Wednesday evening. It will conclude with 'arghya' to the rising Sun on Thursday.

The BJP and the AAP are engaged in a war of words over the festival with each trying to outsmart the other and seek favour of the Purvanchali community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
4
President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021