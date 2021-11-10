Left Menu

CISF DG to meet NGOs to overcome issues faced by specially-abled flyers at airport

To facilitate ease of air travel for specially-abled persons, the Director-General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) MA Ganapathy and other stakeholders of airport security will hold a meeting with around 150 NGOs working for persons with disabilities (PwDs) on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:21 IST
CISF DG to meet NGOs to overcome issues faced by specially-abled flyers at airport
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To facilitate ease of air travel for specially-abled persons, the Director-General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) MA Ganapathy and other stakeholders of airport security will hold a meeting with around 150 NGOs working for persons with disabilities (PwDs) on Thursday. This comes after actor and dancer Sudha Chandran on October 23 shared her ordeal at the Delhi airport due to the 'grilling' that was conducted because of her prosthetic limb. Later, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued an apology on social media.

A senior official informed that the meeting will be held at CISF's headquarters in Delhi where around 15 NGOs will be physically present and the rest of the NGOs will connect virtually to give suggestions and understand the need for security checks at airports. "We want to sensitise people that inconvenience caused during security check is not intentional but it is circumstantial and strictly as per security norms for the safety of passengers. The meeting will be attended by security heads of airports to make the security clearance procedure for PwDs standardize at all airports," said the official.

He said that after the year 2016 Somalia airport terror attack where a wheelchair-bound suicide bomber bypassed security check and detonated a bomb, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has formed Standing Operating Procedure (SOP) in terms of frisking of PwDs and it was applied to all airports in the country. "The meeting will be joined by representatives of BCAS, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and security heads of all airports where they will tell give and take suggestions from NGOs to further modify and provide better facilities for the movement of PwDs at various airports," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
4
President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021