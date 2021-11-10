Kuwait suspends issuing visas to Lebanese following GCC diplomatic spat - al-Qabas newspaper

Kuwait has suspended issuing visas of all kinds to Lebanese citizens on the back of a diplomatic spat with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, leading local newspaper al-Qabas newspaper reported on Wednesday citing a source.

The country has already recalled its ambassador to Beirut and asked the Lebanese charge d'affaires to leave following remarks by a Lebanese minister criticising the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)