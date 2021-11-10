Kuwait suspends issuing visas to Lebanese following GCC diplomatic spat - al-Qabas newspaper
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-11-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:27 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Kuwait has suspended issuing visas of all kinds to Lebanese citizens on the back of a diplomatic spat with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, leading local newspaper al-Qabas newspaper reported on Wednesday citing a source.
The country has already recalled its ambassador to Beirut and asked the Lebanese charge d'affaires to leave following remarks by a Lebanese minister criticising the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.
