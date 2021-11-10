Left Menu

Russia says EU is to blame for Belarus-Poland migrant crisis

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-11-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:29 IST
The Kremlin on Wednesday blamed a migrant crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland on the European Union, saying it was failing to uphold its own humanitarian values and trying to "strangle" Belarus with plans to close part of the border.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that comments by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki - who has blamed Moscow for the border crisis - were unacceptable.

Refugees from Asia and the Middle East have clashed with Polish border guards this week as they tried to cross the border from Belarus and were pushed back.

