Left Menu

MTV show offers beacon of hope for Hungary's harassed LGBTQ community

Hostility towards homosexuals and transsexuals has increased in Hungary since the government passed a law that critics have labelled anti-gay, say patrons and performers at Budapest's leading LGBTQ bar. But a high-profile gesture of solidarity with that community from broadcaster MTV, in confirming after the law came into effect in July that it would hold its Europe Music Awards in the city on Sunday, offers some hope.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:33 IST
MTV show offers beacon of hope for Hungary's harassed LGBTQ community
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hostility towards homosexuals and transsexuals has increased in Hungary since the government passed a law that critics have labeled anti-gay, say patrons and performers at Budapest's leading LGBTQ bar.

But a high-profile gesture of solidarity with that community from broadcaster MTV, in confirming after the law came into effect in July that it would hold its Europe Music Awards in the city on Sunday, offers some hope. "I am just existing, I am just being myself," said an artist is known as Victoria Rose after performing her vogue dance at the Crush Bar on Friday night, adding that MTV's show could help reshape public attitudes.

"I am grateful and thankful... because visibility is going to make this thing a little bit more clear to people in general." The law, which has been strongly criticized by human rights groups and other EU leaders, bans the dissemination of content in schools deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change.

Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has stepped up campaigning for what is predicted to be his first tight election race next year in more than a decade, has said the law was not aimed at homosexuals but was about protecting children. Zsanett Szoke, a transvestite in her 40s, said after watching a show in the bar that the legislation had entrenched negative attitudes towards LGBTQ people, and she had experienced more verbal attacks in the street than before.

"One can live with this, but I can clearly feel that things are moving in a direction that people have become more critical of us," she said. "...Those who had been negative towards the whole LGBT+ thing have now been let free to say what they like." MTV, which is part of ViacomCBS, confirmed last month it would host the event in Budapest as planned.

In a memo to staff, MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide Chief Executive Chris McCarthy said the show should serve "as an opportunity to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary and around the world as we continue to fight for equality for all."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
4
President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021