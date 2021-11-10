Left Menu

Vigilance probe ordered into illegal constructions in Corbett reserve

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 10-11-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:36 IST
Vigilance probe ordered into illegal constructions in Corbett reserve
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A vigilance probe has been ordered into the alleged role of officials in the illegal constructions carried out in the buffer zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve, a forest official said here on Wednesday.

The vigilance probe into the matter has been ordered on the recommendation of a fact-finding team of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), said the official on the condition of anonymity.

The team had visited the Pakhro and Morghatti zones of CTR and found that construction of several buildings and a water body had been carried out there without the consent of competent authorities.

In a letter to Uttarakhand Chief Wildlife Warden J S Suhag on October 22, the NTCA had asked him to act against the erring officials.

Chief Conservator of Forest Sanjeev Chaturvedi who was appointed inquiry officer by Head of Forest Force Rajiv Bhartari has withdrawn from the probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
4
President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021