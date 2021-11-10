17-year-old boy kidnaps kin, marries; held

A teenage boy was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly kidnapping and marrying a minor girl who was his relative, police said. According to the police, the girl (15), studying 10th standard, at Olagadam village in Bhavani taluk, was abducted a couple of days ago by the 17-year-old boy who used to frequent her house. Her parents lodged a complaint that she was missing, the police said. The couple was traced on Tuesday night and the girl was sent back to her parents, they said. The boy was arrested under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and produced before the Juvenile Court which sent him to a juvenile home, they added.