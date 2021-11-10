Left Menu

Suspended policeman, his colleague arrested in Jammu shooting case

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-11-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A suspended policeman and his former colleague, who was wanted in connection with last week's shooting incident in the outskirts of Jammu, were arrested from Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Three people, including a history-sheeter and his brother, were killed and another critically injured in a shooting incident following a brawl over some issue in Salehar village of Arnia in R S Pura on Friday.

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kohli had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident and bring the culprits to book.

After an initial investigation, constable Bhupinder Singh emerged as the main accused who had fired indiscriminately from his rifle on the four people. He was accompanied by his former colleague constable Sadeeq.

''Both the accused were arrested by the SIT from Kathua district," the officer said, without divulging further details.

The accused were on the run since the shooting and on November 8, police detained the wife of Sadeeq for questioning and also recovered the service rifle of the suspended cop from a field.

Babar Chowdhary, a history-sheeter, his brother Sabar Chowdhary and Arif Chowdhary were killed, and their associate Parveen Kumar was critically injured in the incident.

While Sabar and Arif died on the spot, Babar succumbed to injuries when he was being shifted to a hospital in Punjab for specialized treatment on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

