Russia sends bombers to patrol Belarus' airspace - RIA cites defence ministry

Two Russian strategic bombers carried out flights over Belarus on Wednesday, the RIA news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying, amid rising tensions between Minsk and Warsaw over a migrant crisis at their mutual border.

The Tu-22M3 bombers patrolled the airspace and helped test Belarus and Russia's joint air defence system, the ministry said.

