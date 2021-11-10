Russia sends bombers to patrol Belarus' airspace - RIA cites defence ministry
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-11-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 16:03 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Two Russian strategic bombers carried out flights over Belarus on Wednesday, the RIA news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying, amid rising tensions between Minsk and Warsaw over a migrant crisis at their mutual border.
The Tu-22M3 bombers patrolled the airspace and helped test Belarus and Russia's joint air defence system, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Women under fire in Belarus, activists tortured and exiled – UN expert
German broadcaster DW says Belarus blocks access to its website
Defence ministry increases maximum limits of two family pensions payable to child
Germany says talks with Iraq to stop migrants flights to Belarus were successful
Belarus classifies social media channels as 'extremist' in new crackdown