Man sentenced to death for killing minor after rape in UP's Bulandshahr
A man was awarded death sentence by a district court on Wednesday for raping and murdering a two-year-old girl. According to police, Prajapati raped the minor and hid her body near a pond in the village after killing her.
A man was awarded death sentence by a district court on Wednesday for raping and murdering a two-year-old girl. The Special POCSO Court Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1,40,000 upon the man who had hidden the dead body of the victim after committing the act. The incident took place last July in Hirnot village of Shikarpur area.
The girl, belonging to Hirnot village, was abducted by Prem Singh Prajapati on July 10, when she was playing in the neighbourhood. According to police, Prajapati raped the minor and hid her body near a pond in the village after killing her. Cracking the case within 11 days of the crime, police arrested the convict and filed a charge sheet against him in the court.
