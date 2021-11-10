Left Menu

Discuss border crisis with Belarus, Putin tells Merkel

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-11-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 16:34 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday suggested to German Chancellor Angela Merkel that European Union member countries discuss the migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border directly with Minsk, his office said.

A German government spokesman said Merkel had told Putin in a phone call that Belarus's "instrumentalisation of migrants" was inhumane and unacceptable, and asked him to put pressure on the Minsk government.

