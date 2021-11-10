Discuss border crisis with Belarus, Putin tells Merkel
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday suggested to German Chancellor Angela Merkel that European Union member countries discuss the migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border directly with Minsk, his office said.
A German government spokesman said Merkel had told Putin in a phone call that Belarus's "instrumentalisation of migrants" was inhumane and unacceptable, and asked him to put pressure on the Minsk government.
