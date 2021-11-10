Arrested Maoists sent to judicial remand

A court in Thalassery on Wednesday sent to judicial custody two Maoist cadres arrested by the Kerala Anti-Terror Squad. (ATS) The underground Maoists BG Krishna Murthy and Savithri, facing many cases in police stations of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, were apprehended from Madhur in Karnataka in the early hours of Tuesday. Today, the Maoists were produced before the District Sessions Court, Thalassery, under tight security. Murthy and Savithri, who face the charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act including spreading Maoist ideology, possession of weapons, weapons-training and unlawful assembly with an intention to launch an armed agitation, were sent to judicial remand till December 9. They would be sent to Viyyur Central jail in Thrissur district, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)