Arrested Maoists sent to judicial remand

Eds RPT after formatting Kannur Kerala, Nov 10 PTI A court in Thalassery on Wednesday sent to judicial custody two Maoist cadres arrested by the Kerala Anti-Terror Squad.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-11-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 16:42 IST
A court in Thalassery on Wednesday sent to judicial custody two Maoist cadres arrested by the Kerala Anti-Terror Squad. (ATS) The underground Maoists BG Krishna Murthy and Savithri, facing many cases in police stations of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, were apprehended from Madhur in Karnataka in the early hours of Tuesday. Today, the Maoists were produced before the District Sessions Court, Thalassery, under tight security. Murthy and Savithri, who face the charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act including spreading Maoist ideology, possession of weapons, weapons-training and unlawful assembly with an intention to launch an armed agitation, were sent to judicial remand till December 9. They would be sent to Viyyur Central jail in Thrissur district, official sources said.

