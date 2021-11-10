Left Menu

Woman nursing officer faces harassment at military station in Punjab, Army orders inquiry

Indian Army ordered an inquiry after a military nursing service lady officer faced harassment on duty at a military station in Punjab.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 16:53 IST
Woman nursing officer faces harassment at military station in Punjab, Army orders inquiry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Army ordered an inquiry after a military nursing service lady officer faced harassment on duty at a military station in Punjab. "A case of alleged harassment of a serving women military nursing service officer has been reported in one of the military stations in Punjab. Investigations as per due procedure mandated by guidelines listed in various laws enacted by the Parliament as well as the Supreme Court to prevent sexual harassment of women soldiers are in progress," Indian Army sources told ANI.

Military Nursing Service comprises women only who are posted all over the country at military stations and hospitals for assisting doctors and helping in treatment. "Indian Army is committed to providing a safe and secure working environment to all ranks. It is reiterated that the Army practices zero tolerance towards violation of established guidelines wherein all such allegations are promptly investigated and taken to a logical conclusion," the sources said.

The incident took place recently and investigations are underway to ensure quick justice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
4
President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021