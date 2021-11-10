Powerful Tunisian union rejects cutting subsidies, a key reform asked by lenders
Tunisia's powerful UGTT union said on Wednesday it rejected any plans to cut subsidies, a key reform demanded by international lenders, as Tunisia restarted talks with the International Monetary Fund over a rescue package.
The UGTT spokesman Sami Tahri told reporters that a temporary government cannot carry out reforms.
