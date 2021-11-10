Left Menu

NSA Ajit Doval to review Dikshant Parade of IPS officer trainees on Nov 12

As part of Basic Course training, inputs were provided to the trainees in Indoor Subjects-- Criminal Procedure Code, IPC and Special Laws, Indian Evidence Act, Internal Security and Public Order, Investigation, Forensics, Information and Communication Technology, Attitudes, Ethics and Human Rights, Criminology and Police Management in India.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-11-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 17:23 IST
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will review and address the Passing Out Parade of the 73rd batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here on November 12.

He will be the Chief Guest at the ceremony, an official release said.

SVPNPA Director Atul Karwal said that 149 officer trainees would take part in the 'Dikshant Parade' Among them 132 are IPS officer trainees and 17 Foreign Officer Trainees.

There are 31 lady officers--27 IPS officer trainees and four Foreign Officer Trainees, an official release said.

Darpan Ahluwalia, a woman IPS probationer (Punjab cadre), who is the overall topper of Basic Course Phase-I training and winner of Martyr K S Vyas Trophy for Internal Security and Public Order and Field Crafts and Tactics, will lead the parade. As part of Basic Course training, inputs were provided to the trainees in Indoor Subjects-- Criminal Procedure Code, IPC, and Special Laws, Indian Evidence Act, Internal Security and Public Order, Investigation, Forensics, Information and Communication Technology, Attitudes, Ethics, and Human Rights, Criminology and Police Management in India. Similarly, inputs were provided in Physical Fitness, Drill, Weapon Training and Firing, Yoga, Unarmed Combat among others under Outdoor Subjects, the release said.

During their field exposure as part of Basic Course training they were attached with 'Greyhounds', Telangana for exposure to the jungle operations including camping in the jungle, with the Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) of BSF for exposure to the advanced weapons and explosives.

They were also attached with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to give exposure about the left-wing extremism and internal security challenges in the country, besides Election attachment, the release added.

