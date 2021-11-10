Left Menu

Gujarat: 14-year-old girl raped, strangled to death in Bharuch district

PTI | Bharuch | Updated: 10-11-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 17:37 IST
Gujarat: 14-year-old girl raped, strangled to death in Bharuch district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death by an unidentified person near Amod town of Gujarat's Bharuch district, police said on Wednesday.

The victim's body was found on the outskirts of Sarbhan village in the district's Amod taluka on Monday evening, an official from Amod police station said.

A post-mortem was conducted at Bharuch civil hospital and the report stated that the girl had been raped before being strangled, he said.

The girl had left her home on Monday afternoon to collect firewood and did not return till evening. She was found dead on a cotton farm, he said.

''A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been lodged against unidentified accused,'' the official said.

Senior police officials visited the site and separate teams from the local crime branch, special operations group and others have been formed to nab the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
4
President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021