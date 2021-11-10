Left Menu

Heroin, methamphetamine worth Rs 88.25 crore seized in Gujarat; three held

Following the arrest of Ghosi with 17.65 kg of drugs- heroin and methamphetamine- on Tuesday, the police on Wednesday nabbed the two brothers from Salaya town in the Devbhmi Dwarka district and seized 47 packets suspected to be containing drugs, said Sandeep Singh, Deputy Inspector General DIG of Police, Rajkot range.

PTI | Khambhalia | Updated: 10-11-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 17:38 IST
Heroin, methamphetamine worth Rs 88.25 crore seized in Gujarat; three held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 44-year-old man was arrested here in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat for the alleged possession of heroin and methamphetamine worth Rs 88.25 crore, suspected to be originated from Pakistan and smuggled through the sea, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The arrested man, identified as Sajjad Ghosi, hails from the Thane district in neighbouring Maharashtra. He claimed that he had come to Khambhalia to take the consignment of drugs from two brothers. Following the arrest of Ghosi with 17.65 kg of drugs- heroin and methamphetamine- on Tuesday, the police on Wednesday nabbed the two brothers from Salaya town in the Devbhmi Dwarka district and seized 47 packets suspected to be containing drugs, said Sandeep Singh, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Rajkot range. ''Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed Sajjad Ghosi from a guest house in Khambhalia town on Tuesday. We recovered 19 packets from his bags, which contained 11.483 kg of heroin and 6.168 kg of methamphetamine. Ghosi claimed that he had received the drugs from the Kara brothers of Salaya,'' Singh said.

Ghosi told police that he had taken the delivery of 17.65 kg of the contraband from Salim Kara and Ali Kara and was planning to return to Thane, he said.

''We then raided Kara brothers' house and seized 47 similar packets. We are yet to ascertain the contents of these packets. Ghosi had gone to jail in a murder case in the past and Salim Kara has been arrested in the past in NDPS, fake currency and Arms Act cases,'' Singh said.

Ghosi, a vegetable vendor from Mumbra area of Thane, had come to Khambhalia three days back to take the delivery of drugs, he said.

While a detailed probe is still underway, the preliminary investigations have revealed that the seized contraband had originated from Pakistan and was smuggled into Gujarat via the sea route by the Kara brothers, the DIG added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
4
President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021