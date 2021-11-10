EU needs to block flights from Middle East to Belarus, Polish PM says
The European Union needs to block flights from the Middle East to Belarus, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday, to stem the flow of migrants trying to enter the EU's eastern external border.
He made the comments during a news conference after a meeting with European Council head Charles Michel in Warsaw.
