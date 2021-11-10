Left Menu

Maha hospital fire: Arrested medical officer, three staff nurses sent to police custody till Nov 12

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-11-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 18:06 IST
Maha hospital fire: Arrested medical officer, three staff nurses sent to police custody till Nov 12
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local court on Wednesday sent a woman medical officer and three staff nurses, arrested in connection with the fire that killed 11 patients at the district civil hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, to police custody till November 12.

Dr. Vishakha Shinde and nurses Sapna Pathare, Asma Shaikh, and Channa Anant, have been arrested under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

''The four accused were produced before a court and remanded to police custody till November 12,'' Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police Manoj Patil said.

At least 11 patients died in a blaze that broke out in the intensive care unit ward of the district civil hospital on November 6.

The state government has suspended Ahmednagar district civil surgeon Dr. Sunil Pokharna, medical officers Dr. Suresh Dhakne and Dr. Vishakha Shinde, and staff nurse Sapna Pathare, while services of nurses Asma Shaikh and Channa Anant were terminated.

Dr. Shinde was on duty at the hospital on November 6, but she failed to report the incident, the official had said. Investigations have revealed that the three staff nurses were outside the ICU when the fire occurred, Patil had said earlier, adding that they were not supposed to leave the ICU.

A staff nurse's primary job was to safeguard the patients in the event of a blaze at the ICU, he had said.

According to the official, relatives of the patients had to rush to the ICU to save their near and dear ones, while the staff nurses waited outside.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
4
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021