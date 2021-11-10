One coal miner dies, 3 feared dead in roof collapse in Telangana
One worker died and three others were feared dead after a roof in a coal mine collapsed on them in the Mancherial district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.
The incident occurred at the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) at Srirampur area while roof-stitching was on. It was then a portion of the roof fell on the four workers, burying them under the rubble, they said.
The body of one person was recovered, a senior police official told PTI over the phone.
Rescue efforts were on, officials said.
