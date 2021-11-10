2-day conference on strengthening state institutes of public admin in Lucknow from Thursday

Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate a two-day regional conference on strengthening the state institutes of public administration on Thursday.

The main objective of the conference is to bring national and state level training institutes on the same platform to share emerging requirements in governance for future public solutions for improving quality of life, bringing synergies among administrative institutes for continuous capacity building, logistics as aimed under Mission Karmayogi, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry on Wednesday.

All administrative training institutes (ATIs)/ central training institutes (CTIs) will participate in the conference in a semi-virtual mode.

The conference is an effort to create a common platform to share experiences in the formulation and implementation of best practices in administrative training, capacity building to facilitate citizen centric governance, improved public service delivery through e-governance, transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly effective administration.

UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and Sanjay Singh, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and Adil Zainulbhai, the chairman of Capacity Building Commission, will also address the inaugural session.

S N Tripathi, DG, Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) will chair the pre-inaugural session–I on “faculty capacity building”.

Parveen Pardeshi, member (admn), Capacity Building Commission will chair the pre-inaugural session-II on ''transforming the future-public solution for improving quality of life''.

In the post lunch sessions, chaired by Sanjay Singh and V Srinivas, the special secretary, DARPG, presentations will be made on 'I-GOT', 'e-Governance' and 'Establishing Centre of Excellence/Governance at ATIs’ respectively, the statement said.

On day two, presentations will be made on ‘Mission Karmyogi and Future Vision of Training’ in session V, chaired by Zainulbhai.

