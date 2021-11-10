Left Menu

UN says Ethiopia detains some 70 drivers who deliver aid

Ethiopias government is wary that aid intended for civilians may be diverted to support the Tigray forces, and it has accused humanitarian groups of arming the fighters and of falsely inflating the scale of the crisis, without giving evidence.The war in Africas second-most populous country has killed thousands of people and displaced millions.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 10-11-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 18:10 IST
UN says Ethiopia detains some 70 drivers who deliver aid
  • Country:
  • Kenya

The United Nations says Ethiopian authorities have arrested and detained some 70 truck drivers contracted to the UN and other aid groups in the past week since the government declared a state of emergency amid the country's escalating war.

Wednesday's statement said the U.N. is seeking the reasons for the arrests since Nov. 3 in the city of Semera, the gateway for aid convoys struggling to reach the Tigray region under what the U.N. has described as a “de facto humanitarian blockade.” Government spokesman Legesse Tulu did not respond to questions.

The statement came a day after the U.N. said at least 16 local employees had been detained in recent days in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

All are ethnic Tigrayans, who witnesses say have been swept up by the thousands since the state of emergency was declared in response to reports that Tigray forces who have been fighting Ethiopian forces were approaching the capital.

Government spokesman Legesse told The Associated Press the 16 U.N. staffers were detained because of “participation in terror'' unrelated to their work, without details. The government says it is detaining people suspected of supporting the Tigray forces.

The new U.N. statement said the drivers detained are of “different ethnicities.” It was not clear whether such a large detention of drivers has occurred earlier in the war.

The arrests are a further challenge to efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to millions of people in the Tigray region, which has not received badly needed aid supplies including food, medicines and fuel since the Ethiopian military began hitting the Tigray capital with airstrikes on Oct. 18.

“It is estimated that 80 per cent of essential medication is no longer available” in the region, the U.N. humanitarian agency said last week. Ethiopia's government is wary that aid intended for civilians may be diverted to support the Tigray forces, and it has accused humanitarian groups of arming the fighters and of falsely inflating the scale of the crisis, without giving evidence.

The war in Africa's second-most populous country has killed thousands of people and displaced millions. Urgent diplomatic efforts for an immediate cease-fire and talks have reported a small window of opportunity, but Tigray forces spokesman Getachew Reda in a tweet on Wednesday asserted that “most peace initiatives' are mainly about saving (Ethiopia's prime minister) ... Efforts that fail to address our conditions and the tendency to conflate humanitarian issues with political ones are doomed to fail!'' The Tigray forces dominated the national government for 27 years before a political falling-out with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
4
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021