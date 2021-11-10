Left Menu

EU needs to decide about financing fences at Belarus border, Michel says

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 18:24 IST
The EU needs to make up its mind if it is ready to finance fences to help countries such as Lithuania in protecting the bloc's external borders against a "hybrid attack" by Belarus, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"About the physical infrastructure to protect the borders: Based on an opinion of the legal service of the Council, it is legally possible, based on the current legal framework at European level, to finance infrastructure," Michel told reporters after meeting Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw.

"This is a decision that needs to be taken by the (European) Commission, but in any case, the legal opinion of the Council is very clear," he added. The Commission is the EU's executive body, while the Council represents the bloc's member states.

