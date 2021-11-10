ED attaches Rs 6.32-cr assets of former DoT DDG under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 6.32 crore of a former deputy director-general (DDG) working in the ministry of communications in connection with a money-laundering probe against him linked to an alleged disproportionate assets case.

The federal agency said in a statement that the action has been taken against Soumyendra Nath Banerjee and a provisional order for attachment has been issued against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

''The attached assets are in the form of an office premise, two vacant plots of land, a three-story commercial building along with plant and machinery of a running company, the balance kept in 47 bank accounts, two vehicles, shares held in Demat accounts and two demand drafts,'' it said.

The total value of these properties is Rs 6.32 crore.

The ED case of money laundering was filed on the basis of a CBI FIR and charge sheet against Banerjee.

''As per the charge sheet filed by the CBI in Kolkata, Banerjee had amassed huge assets beyond his known source of income and was in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 7.58 crore,'' the ED said.

It said the bureaucrat, between April 1, 2005-May 1, 2013 was posted in different capacities and different posts under the ministry of communications and he ''acquired huge amounts in cash through corrupt practices and by abusing his official capacity''.

''The said cash amounts have been brought in the companies floated by him by showing them as share application money.'' ''This ill-gotten money has been used in purchasing shares, properties in his name or in the name of his HUF/family members and their companies,'' it alleged.

Part amount of the ill-gotten money has also been used for investment in another company effectively controlled by him or his family members, it claimed.

