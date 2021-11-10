World News Roundup: 'Europe is in danger': top diplomat to propose EU military doctrine; Ethiopian authorities detain more than 70 U.N. drivers, amid reports of mass arrests and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

'Europe is in danger': top diplomat to propose EU military doctrine

The European Union's top diplomat is set to warn the bloc on Wednesday that it must agree an ambitious doctrine as the basis for joint military action abroad, including with a deployable crisis force, according to excerpts of a draft seen by Reuters. Josep Borrell will present his fellow European Commissioners with the first draft of the "Strategic Compass", the closest thing the EU could have to a military doctrine and akin to NATO's "Strategic Concept" that sets out alliance goals.

Ethiopian authorities detain more than 70 U.N. drivers, amid reports of mass arrests

Ethiopian authorities have detained more than 70 drivers working with the United Nations, a U.N. spokesperson said, amid international alarm over reported widespread arrests of ethnic Tigrayans as the war in the country's north escalates. The ethnicity of the 72 drivers was not clear. The U.N. spokesperson said the drivers are contractors of the U.N.'s World Food Programme (WFP) and were arrested in Semera, the capital city of Afar region.

Thai court rules students' royal reform call sought to overthrow monarchy

A Thai court ruled on Wednesday that three anti-government activists who had called for reform of the country's powerful monarchy had violated the constitution by making what it called a veiled attempt to overthrow the institution. The Constitutional Court, ruling in a case brought by a royalist lawyer, said a controversial 10-point call for reforms of the institution by three student protest leaders in August last year was designed to topple the monarchy.

China looms large as S.Korea presidential hopefuls meet U.S. diplomat

A senior U.S. diplomat will meet newly selected presidential candidates in South Korea this week, ahead of next year's election that will shape the future of relations between the two allies. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink was due to arrive in Seoul on Wednesday, with plans to hold separate talks with ruling Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung, and Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party.

Stranded migrants try to breach Polish border many times as EU readies Belarus sanctions

Migrants trapped in Belarus made multiple attempts to force their way into Poland overnight, Warsaw said on Wednesday, announcing that it had reinforced the border as the European Union prepares to impose sanctions on Belarus over the crisis. The bloc's 27 ambassadors are set to agree on Wednesday that the growing numbers of migrants flying to Belarus to reach the EU border amount to "hybrid warfare" by President Alexander Lukashenko - a legal basis for new sanctions.

Biden and EU's von der Leyen to talk trade, Balkans, climate at White House

President Joe Biden will host European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen at the White House on Wednesday to discuss trade and Western Balkans turmoil, among other issues, as he continues to try to mend ties with the European Union. The Washington get-together comes shortly after Biden and von der Leyen, who is president of the EU's executive, met during the G20 gathering of world leaders in Rome and the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow.

China's Communist Party to wrap up key meeting as Xi strengthens power

China's Communist Party will wrap up a meeting on Thursday that is set to culminate with a resolution that consolidates President Xi Jinping's authority, a year before he is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as party leader. The sixth plenum of the central committee, a group of some 370 party members that chooses its new leaders every five years, has been meeting since Monday behind closed doors in Beijing, accompanied by a drumbeat of state media propaganda.

Russia blames EU for looming migrant 'catastrophe', sends bombers to overfly Belarus

Russia blamed the European Union on Wednesday for the migrant crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, accusing it of trying to "strangle" Belarus with plans to close part of the frontier and urging it to talk directly with Minsk. As migrants from the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa made new attempts to break into Poland overnight, Moscow sent a further signal of support for its ally Belarus by dispatching two strategic bomber planes to patrol Belarusian airspace.

'When are my parents coming?' - 1,300 Afghan children evacuated to U.S. in limbo

Ten-year-old Mansoor only narrowly escaped Afghanistan as it fell to the Taliban in August, and while he is now living safely in Washington state with relatives, he asks them every day if he can return. In the chaos around the withdrawal of U.S. troops and the evacuation of more than 70,000 Afghans to the United States, Mansoor was separated from his parents and siblings.

Swedish PM to hand in resignation, Fin Min likely successor

Swedish centre-left Prime Minister Stefan Lofven will ask parliament's speaker on Wednesday to begin the formal process of finding his replacement, with Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson his most likely successor. Lofven, a former welder and union negotiator, has headed a minority coalition since 2014 and declared earlier this year that he would step down ahead of the next general election, due in September 2022.

