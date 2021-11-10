Left Menu

SC to consider hearing plea against import of genetically modified soya seeds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 18:35 IST
SC to consider hearing plea against import of genetically modified soya seeds
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to consider hearing of a plea challenging the import of genetically modified (GM) soya seeds in the country on the grounds that they might have adverse health effects.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli was told by lawyer Prashant Bhushan that the GM soya seeds are “toxic” and their import should be banned.

He also said that the GM soya seeds, which have already been imported, not be allowed to be sold and sought urgent listing of the interim application, filed in the PIL which is pending since 2005.

“We will see,” said the bench to the request made by Bhushan early hearing of the plea.

In 2017 the court had asked the Centre to apprise it of any adverse impact, based on research, of the commercial release of GM mustard crop.

If the commercial roll out of the GM mustard crop has adverse impact, then the government would have to take a ''well-informed'' view before coming out with a policy decision on it, it had said, while taking note of Bhushan’s submission that the GM seeds might have adverse effects leading diseases like cancer.

The Centre had then said it has not taken any policy decision on the commercial release of the GM mustard crop and was considering various aspects including the data.

The apex court had on October 17, 2016 extended the stay on the commercial release of the GM mustard crop.

The PIL has been field by Aruna Rodrigues, an activist.

A GM crop has a gene artificially inserted into it from other species, even unrelated, to give it some desired properties and such crops are mostly pest-resistant.

Unsuccessful efforts have been made to allow cultivation of GM Brinjal and mustard crop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
4
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021