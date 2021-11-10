COP26 views differ widely on how often to update climate pledges - Swiss minister

There are widely differing views among nations at the COP26 climate summit on the right timeframe for revisiting national carbon emission-reducing pledges, Swiss environment minister Simonetta Sommaruga said on Wednesday. "Views still differ widely of course as to what should be the preferred timeframe for NDCs to be applied from 2031 onwards," she said.

"Some like five-year cycle, others want to change them after every stocktake, smaller group want more flexibility and to do a 10-year cycle." Sommaruga was one of two ministers designated to report back on progress from negotiations on the issue at the conference.

