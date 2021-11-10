Left Menu

Germany says its first direct chartered evacuation flight has left Afghanistan

Updated: 10-11-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

The first direct charter flight with 329 German citizens and local staff and their families aboard has left Afghanistan, Germany's Foreign Office said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The office thanked Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for providing support in enabling safe passage for the flight.

Western countries have scrambled to evacuate citizens, staff and their families from the country after the Kabul government they supported rapidly collapsed after they withdrew their forces, leaving the Taliban to take power in August.

