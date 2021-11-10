Soccer-Czech billionaire Kretinsky acquires 27% in West Ham United
Czech billionaire investor Daniel Kretinsky's 1890s Holdings group has acquired a 27% stake in English football club West Ham United, a spokesman for the group said on Wednesday.
"I am delighted this detailed process has now been successfully concluded," Kretinsky said in a statement.
