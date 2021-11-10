George Floyd biography to be published in May 2022
Viking announced Wednesday that His Name Is George Floyd One Mans Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice, by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, will come out next May, nearly two years to the day of Floyds death.The book expands upon the Posts six-part series George Floyds America, winner of a Polk award for justice reporting.
Two Washington Post reporters are working on a biography of George Floyd, from his family history in the tobacco fields of North Carolina to his murder last year in Minneapolis by a white police officer. Viking announced Wednesday that “His Name Is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice,” by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, will come out next May, nearly two years to the day of Floyd's death.
The book expands upon the Post's six-part series “George Floyd's America,” winner of a Polk award for justice reporting. “George Floyd's gruesome, videotaped death changed the world, as millions were moved by the raw humanity of a dying man pleading for air,'' Olorunnipa said in a statement.
“As we've examined his life over the past year, we've learned how his struggle to exhale as a Black man in America began decades before a police officer's knee landed on his neck.”
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rapper Snoop Dogg posts about mother's demise
NCB officials remove poster put in support of Sameer Wankhede outside NCB office in Delhi
PREVIEW-Malaysia preps post-pandemic budget with eye on possible polls next year
Athletics-Beijing Marathon postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19
From penny post to $8 million as world's first stamp heads for auction