Blinken says U.S. brokered deal between J&J and COVAX to send vaccines to conflict zones
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States has brokered a deal between Johnson & Johnson and the vaccine-sharing program COVAX to facilitate the delivery of the company's COVID-19 vaccines to people living in conflict zones.
Blinken announced the agreement at the opening of meeting of global foreign ministers convened by the United States on the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We need to ensure that people who cannot be reached by government vaccination campaigns aren't left out of our efforts. They need to be protected too," Blinken said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antony Blinken
- U.S.
- United States
- State
- Johnson & Johnson
- COVAX
- United
- Blinken
ALSO READ
Telangana role model for other states in implementation of welfare schemes: CM KCR
U.S. Treasury's Yellen raised 'issues of concern' with Chinese Vice Premier Liu -statement
Over 107.22 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs
Founder of I REE Group of Companies gets honored with MSME Real Estate Startup Award
Cong message not percolating down to grassroots; I find lack of clarity, cohesion among state leaders on policy issues: Sonia Gandhi.