Man arrested in Hyderabad for giving online rape threats to Indian cricketer's daughter
Mumbai Police Cyber Cell on Wednesday arrested a man from Hyderabad for giving online rape threats to the daughter of an Indian cricketer following the team's loss against Pakistan in T20 World Cup, said police.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-11-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 19:00 IST
Mumbai Police Cyber Cell on Wednesday arrested a man from Hyderabad for giving online rape threats to the daughter of an Indian cricketer following the team's loss against Pakistan in T20 World Cup, said police.
The man, identified as one 23-year-old Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini, is being brought to Mumbai, added police. (ANI)
