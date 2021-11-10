Mandaviya to meet health ministers of states, UTs tomorrow

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is slated to hold a meeting with health ministers of all the states and Union Territories on Thursday regarding the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign.

With this campaign, the Centre is targeting to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccination. It was launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas.

Earlier, while announcing the launch of the campaign, the Health Minister had said "We are going to launch a mega vaccination campaign We have decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose." (ANI)

