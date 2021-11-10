Left Menu

Mandaviya to meet health ministers of states, UTs tomorrow

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is slated to hold a meeting with health ministers of all the states and Union Territories on Thursday regarding the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 19:01 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Image Credit: ANI
With this campaign, the Centre is targeting to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccination. It was launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas.

Earlier, while announcing the launch of the campaign, the Health Minister had said "We are going to launch a mega vaccination campaign We have decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

