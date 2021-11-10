Left Menu

EU calls on COP26 nations to step up to help vulnerable nations

Adaptation and mitigation are two sides of the same coin and both deserve the full measures of financial support," he told a COP26 session discussing a draft political decision that should conclude the climate summit. "Let's make sure that the cover text (draft decision) is the bedrock of our ambition.

EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans called on Wednesday on those nations which have yet to commit money for climate adaptation to do more to help vulnerable nations cope with climate change.

"We call on those (countries) who have not yet done so, to scale up their efforts now. Adaptation and mitigation are two sides of the same coin and both deserve the full measures of financial support," he told a COP26 session discussing a draft political decision that should conclude the climate summit.

"Let's make sure that the cover text (draft decision) is the bedrock of our ambition. Let's not give in on anything and continue to be more ambitious."

