Russia says migrant crisis should not prompt new Belarus sanctions

The European Union should not use the migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border as a pretext to impose fresh sanctions against Minsk, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Of course, we think it is unacceptable to use migrant issues as an excuse to introduce new sanctions against Belarus ... including the European Union's fifth package of sanctions," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, referring to a set of measures Brussels was said to be close to adopting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)