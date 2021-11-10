Left Menu

Mayookha Johny plea to quash FIR against her: Kerala HC seeks state govt stand

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 10-11-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 19:11 IST
The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought the state government's stand on Olympian Mayookha Johny's plea to quash the FIR against her for allegedly raising false rape allegations.

Justice K Haripal directed the Public Prosecutor to take instructions regarding the averments in her plea to quash the FIR and listed the matter for hearing on December 6.

The sportsperson has claimed the case was lodged against her to pressurise her into withdrawing her support to a friend who was raped by a man, who also took her nude photos and used them to blackmail her.

Advocate P A Ayub Khan, representing Johny, said the case was quashed against one of prime accused in the FIR in question and therefore, the same relief has been sought for the Olympian also. The accused in the rape case was denied anticipatory bail by the high court, but he was later granted the protection from arrest by the Supreme Court when he fled an appeal there.

The case against Johny was lodged by police on the direction of a trial court based on a complaint before it alleging that the rape and threat (to the sportsperson) claims were false.

The complaint has claimed that the threat letter shown by the Olympian as being addressed to her was fabricated. Police registered a case against Johny and nine others for allegedly raising false rape allegations following a court directive on a complaint from a former trustee of a local religious outfit.

Johny in July this year had levelled serious allegations against the Kerala police and a former official of the state women's commission in connection with the investigation into the case of rape of her friend in 2016.

She had alleged that police, after initially promising action, became inactive due to intervention of highly influential persons in favour of the accused.

